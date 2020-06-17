Attention Trekkies: This is a public service announcement informing you can now watch Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, and Karl Urban together in action without burning a hole in your wallet.

As of Wednesday, Amazon's free streaming service IMDB TV is giving you access to several Star Trek films at no cost including Star Trek: Beyond, which we can all agree is the best installment of J.J. Abrams' big-screen reboots, as well as the William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy classic Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home and the cinematic masterpiece Star Trek: First Contact starring Sir Patrick Stewart.

On July 1, the IMDB TV will add five additional Star Trek films to its library including Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Star Trek Generations, and Star Trek: Nemesis. Grab some popcorn and settle in for a marathon of sci-fi greatness.

The aforementioned films join a bevy of other titles currently available on the streaming service like Friday Night Lights, Schitt's Creek, and Chicago Fire.