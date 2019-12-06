If you ever wanted to see how Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) fell in love, what Severide (Taylor Kinney) was like before settling into a steady relationship with Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), or learn why the name Leslie Shay (Lauren German) is engraved on the side of Ambulance 61, now is your chance. TV Guide has learned that IMDB TV is streaming the first six seasons of Chicago Fire for free.

With Seasons 1-6 of Dick Wolf's steamy firehouse drama available, it's now the only place you can watch those back episodes. Both Hulu and NBC's official website, which require subscriptions to access, are only streaming Season 8.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

The latest season of Chicago Fire has been a whirlwind for Firehouse 51, kicking off on a devastating note with Otis' tragic death. But there have also been some ups, too, like Dawson and Casey reuniting for one magical night and Cruz and Chloe getting engaged. The remaining half of the season will see the gang continue to battle the Windy City's toughest fires while also navigating some tricky interpersonal relationships. Showrunner Derek Haas also confirmed that Cruz and Chloe will tie the knot before the season finale.

Catch Seasons 1-6 of Chicago Fire on IMDB TV. Season 8 is available on Hulu.