Star Trek: Discovery's David Ajala Sets Up Book's 'Rough Journey' After That Season 4 Premiere Calamity

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 4 premiere of Star Trek: Discovery. Read at your own risk!]

Just as he seemed to have found his rightful place at Michael Burnham's (Sonequa Martin-Green) side, Cleveland Booker (David Ajala) is about to embark on a very rough journey. As Star Trek: Discovery launched Season 4 with the opening episode "Kobiashi Maru," Burnham learned a valuable lesson in Trek's classic no-win scenario, but the stakes were nowhere near as potentially devastating as the repercussions at hand for Book, whose home planet Kwejian appears to have suffered a cataclysmic fate almost immediately after he'd enjoyed a moment of reconnection.

Actor David Ajala joined TV Guide to reflect on the journey ahead for Book as he deals with the tragedy he's facing, how it may challenge his romance with his new captain, and the crucial co-star relationship that started out rocky off-screen.

We get a nice reintroduction to Book as Burnham's right-hand man and romantic partner in the opener. What was fun about figuring out what their dynamic was to be going into the new season, how they fit together and work together both as a couple and with her as the captain of Discovery now?

David Ajala: It's interesting, because we have to remember that the first time Cleveland Booker and Michael Burnham met, it was [a] very, very hostile introduction, and it was just a chance meeting. But when the stars aligned, even if they align in the most unorthodox way, these two people were meant to meet. They can bring out the best in each other. Like, she's learning a lot from Cleveland Booker, and even Booker's been learning from Michael Burnham — specifically learning about the benefits of being part of a family like Starfleet. And here we are, at the end of Season 3, when Michael Burnham becomes the Captain, and leading in into Season 4, where she is, hopefully thriving in her Captaincy.



I believe that Cleveland Booker is happy to see Michael Burnham being the best version of herself now, being the captain. It's like she had to have that year away to find herself, to discover herself, to build her character, because I think it will make her a much, better, well-rounded captain.

One of the things that we get to see in this first episode back is that eco-warrior side of him, that connection to his world and his surroundings that he's had that viewers might have kind of forgotten about in the craziness of the end of Season Three. What was kind of interesting for you to re explore and reestablish that side of him?

Ajala:

That's a great question. I think one of the things I was really excited about exploring was to just delve a little deeper into this guy's homeworld, Kwejian. [In] Season 3, we get a bit of backstory to understand that Cleveland Booker was ostracized from his family. He was the prodigal son. And now in Season 4, Episode 1, we see that Cleveland Booker, the prodigal son has returned back to his home. And not only is he returned back, he's now welcomed back. It's a beautiful, beautiful moment. It's a beautiful time.

But unfortunately, it is fleeting because of what happens come the end of the episode, even though there are many changes in the season and many big revelations for Cleveland Booker. I'm really excited that through Kwejian, we will really, really get to delve much deeper into this character, to understand who he is and why he is the way he is.

He's about to go on a pretty serious journey as a result of the end of the episode.

Ajala:

Oh yeah!

Tell me a little bit about that. Your showrunner Michelle Paradise has talked about that the Big Bad of the season is not an adversary that is someone you can go and extract some kind of revenge on. It's a phenomenon that has to be dealt with. Talk about what we can anticipate about his journey coming up.

Ajala:

It's so interesting that Michelle said that because we are used to sometimes when it comes to the big bad, and this adversary — who is it going to be? And what powers are they going to have that Starfleet has to figure out how to overcome? There's something about this season, which is so special, which is how internal your opposition can be. How things aren't black and white, and there are so many shades of gray. And how much deeper we all have to dig to overcome the battles within before we start to fight the battles outside of ourselves. I think that's one of the most interesting things I'm really, really looking forward to the audience embracing along this journey.

We're also going to see him forging some new connections with the rest of the crew. It's been largely Book and Michael together, but we get to see him find his way with other crewmembers. What's been fun about exploring those new relationships for Book?

Ajala: It's so much fun because you get to just see Cleveland Booker interacting with different characters, and different characters interacting with Cleveland Booker. He naturally brings a different energy because he's from a different place. He doesn't have to conform to the ways of Starfleet. And for that reason, he's able to protect his autonomy and to keep a sense of self, which is really important. However, in this season, what's going to be different is how Cleveland Booker will really have to trust in the strength of Starfleet because he has no one else to turn to.



One of the things that I enjoy about him is his non-Starfleet status. Those are always fun characters in all the Star Trek shows, characters like Guinan and Odo and Neelix — the eyes outside of Starfleet, and how they react to being a part of that world. Tell me about what's been interesting for you to explore about that side of Cleveland Booker. And being that non-Starfleet-disciplined character that gets to say and do the things that a lot of the crew can't.

Ajala:

Yeah, for sure! Look, it's always fun when you're able to break the rules. And especially when you're able to break the rules without having to deal with the consequences of it. It just so happens, if anyone is going to break the rules, the way the rules are broken this season, it's going to be Cleveland Booker. The story that we're about to go on, the journey that we're about to go on, is only able to happen because Cleveland Booker is someone outside of Starfleet. It has its pros and it has its cons. But I tell you what: his stance within Starfleet, though he's not completely amassed with Starfleet, but it's going to cause a few problems.

I won't give anything away. Let's just say Cleveland Booker, finding his place within Starfleet, finding his sense of belonging and what he could offer and the skills he brings to the table, is always going to be something that will be a continuous negotiation. But that all seems to take a backseat. And something very, very profound and painful happens to Cleveland Booker, which makes him, again, become the master of his fate. and the captain of his own ship. It's going to ruffle feathers. And it's definitely going to challenge the depth of love that Cleveland Booker and Michael Burnham and have for each other.

And of course, so much of the fun of Star Trek is driven by the chemistry between the characters. And the most important chemistry on the show right now is clearly between Cleveland Booker and Grudge. How do you, David, get along with your costar?

Ajala:

[Laughs] Fortunately, we have a very healthy, fun working relationship. It didn't start off like that. It started off slightly hostile. In the middle of a scene with Sonequa [Martin-Green], this is in Episode One, Season Three, and it's the first time we see Grudge on screen. We're doing this scene and prior to this moment, Grudge was absolutely fine. But for some reason in the middle of the scene, she wanted to claw my costume and she scratched me. And there was a little cut, but aside from the cut, it was the costume that was completely shredded.

And yeah, we had to pause and stand out for a bit while I got another costume. And I'm convinced in this moment, because it never happened again after that, that was Grudge's way of initiating me – through tough love! And because I didn't cry or make a fuss or big deal out of it, I think she embraced me. And since, then we've been good as gold. Long may it continue.