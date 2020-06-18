Don't dust off those dancing shoes just yet! So You Think You Can Dance apparently doesn't think it can safely bust a move this summer. TV Guide has confirmed that Season 17 of the dance competition series has been shelved amid COVID-19 concerns.

While casting for Season 17 began in March, many productions in Los Angeles were shut down due to the spread of coronavirus. Production was cleared to resume earlier this month but with many guilds still working out safety protocols, no final decision had been made about whether the show would go on. Now, Fox has made the decision to shelve 2020 installation of the series.

"Production on season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance will not be moving forward due to health and governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Fox said in a statement Thursday. "As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we've set for viewers and contestants in light of the show's unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time."

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

Pour one out for those poor kids who got to the callbacks round that will never happen.

Even though Season 17 is delayed, Fox has not canceled the series entirely. It remains to be seen when it will be safe for the dance competition to produce another season.