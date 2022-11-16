One of the biggest surprise hits of the year is now available to stream at home.

Right now, you can stream the horror movie Smile (2022) via Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+. Released in September 2022, Smile has grown in popularity, thanks to top 68 Metascore from film critics and a favorable 6.6 user rating from general audiences on Metacritic.

And with an impressive $210.1 million worldwide box office, most people agree that the film is haunting and creepy, but just an all-around good time.

Amazon Prime Video

If you missed Smile in theaters, then now's your chance to watch the movie in 4K Ultra HD at home for $20 via Prime Video.

Caitlin Stasey, Smile (2022) Paramount Pictures/Paramount+

Paramount Plus

However, if you have a subscription, you can simply stream Smile on Paramount+. But if you don't have one, you can sign up for the service here and stream it (along with so much more movies and TV shows) starting at just $5/mo.

Meanwhile, there's no telling how long the movie will be available to stream on Paramount+. We recommend watching it as soon as possible, so you don't miss out.

If Prime Video and Paramount+ aren't your thing, Smile is also available to stream in 4K Ultra HD to buy for $20 via Vudu.

Directed by Parker Finn, Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), a therapist who experiences bizarre and traumatic episodes after witnessing a brutal event in her office. She now has to confront her past trauma and discover why these incidents are happening to her, so she can survive her new horror.

The film also stars Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan.

