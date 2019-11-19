Somebody saaaaaave us — more photos of Crisis on Infinite Earths have arrived, and these Batwoman photos include our first official look at Smallville's Tom Welling as he reprises his role as Clark Kent. Doesn't it just give you chills?

As predicted, Clark is rocking that flannel on the Kent farm when some very familiar visitors arrive. Smallville's Lois Lane (Erica Durance) is nowhere to be seen, though we know she will also make a cameo in the crossover, but the new photos do show Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, who play Superman and Lois on Supergirl. They're also joined by Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton).

Tom Welling, Crisis on Infinite Earths Photo: DEAN BUSCHER, DEAN BUSCHER/THE CW

Tyler Hoechlin, Candice Patton, and Elizabeth Tulloch, Crisis on Infinite Earths Photo: DEAN BUSCHER, DEAN BUSCHER/THE CW

To make the trifecta of Supermen complete, DC's Legends of Tomorrow's Brandon Routh — who played the Man of Steel in 2006 movie Superman Returns — has also suited up as a salt-and-pepper Superman. The photos show him in an office building that could be the Daily Planet office.

As if that weren't exciting enough, we've also got a photo of Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne in what will be the first official depiction of Bruce Wayne in the Arrowverse ever! Maye that's why Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) looks so shook?

Brandon Routh, Crisis on Infinite Earths Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/THE CW

Brandon Routh, Crisis on Infinite Earths Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW

Tyler Hoechline, Crisis on Infinite Earths Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW

Brandon Routh, Crisis on Infinite Earths Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW

Kevin Conroy, Crisis on Infinite Earths Photo: DEAN BUSCHER, DEAN BUSCHER/THE CW

Ruby Rose, Crisis on Infinite Earths Photo: DEAN BUSCHER, DEAN BUSCHER/THE CW

And finally, the pièce de résistance: We're getting a journalist team-up as Iris West-Allen and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch's Lois, to be clear) share the screen!

In the final photos from the Batwoman episode of the crossover, these ladies can be seen holding the Book of Destiny, which you might remember from last year's Elseworlds crossover. The book helped John Deegan ( Jeremy Davies) warp reality, which was how Barry (Grant Gustin) and Oliver (Stephen Amell) got body-swapped. Let's hope Lois and Iris end up using its powers for good if they start messing with reality.

Candice Patton and Elizabeth Tulloch, Crisis on Infinite Earths Photo: Katie Yu, Katie Yu/The CW

Elizabeth Tulloch and Candice Patton, Crisis on Infinite Earths Photo: The CW, THE CW

The five-way crossover kicks off this fall with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8/7c, continuing on Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9 and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. After winter break, the crossover will pick up again on Tuesday, Jan. 14 with a new episode of Arrow at 8/7c before concluding with DC's Legends of Tomorrow at 9/8c.

