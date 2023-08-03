Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.



Sling TV is an affordable way to replace your traditional cable service, with packages starting at just $40/mo. You can tune in live to the local and national networks you've come to rely on. We're talking about Bravo, CNN, TLC, ESPN, and more. You can even catch live ball games or breaking news, but only if you have the right device.

To watch Sling TV, all you need is a compatible device (and you probably own one already). There are no required equipment rentals. There's just one small catch. While the service has a broad array of compatible devices to choose from, not every mobile tablet or smart TV will work. If your device is incompatible, it's probably an older model or needs a software update. Let's talk about what it takes to successfully stream Sling TV on an internet-enabled gadget.

Currently, you can save a few bucks when you sign up for Sling--your first month is half off, no matter what plan you choose.

Sling TV Compatible Devices

The devices that can be used with Sling TV are divided into three categories: TVs and streamers, phones and computers, and gaming consoles.

When it comes to TVs and streaming devices, (which allow you to watch the game on a big screen), Sling TV supports all Amazon Fire TV devices. It also works with Apple TV, Roku, and Google Chromecast. You can add Sling to these devices by downloading the Sling app/channel (the process will vary slightly depending on which device you're using).

For instance, if you use a Roku, you need to search "Sling" in Channels and then choose "Add Channel." For any TV or other streaming device, the final step is to enter your Sling TV credentials so you can access your account and start streaming.

On the small screen, Sling TV can be viewed on smartphones, tablets, and by using a web browser. Apple and Android devices are welcome, as well as both Windows 10 and Mac OS. You can also log in on most tablets, including an Amazon Fire Tablet or Apple iPad. Be sure to update your operating system to the latest available for optimum performance (some old operating systems won't be compatible at all).

Finally, you can also stream Sling TV on Xbox. If you already have a gaming setup, adding Sling TV to it might be easier than plugging in a separate streaming box like a Roku or Google Chromecast dongle. Unfortunately, Sling TV is not currently compatible with Sony PlayStation or Nintendo just yet (however, Hulu is usable).

Sling TV Compatibility Compared

You can probably watch Sling TV on your favorite smart device. The app is free to download and you just need the internet to get streaming. The chart below explains which devices are compatible with Sling TV as compared to other popular live and on-demand streaming services. Spoiler: Sling TV holds up pretty well against most of the competition.



Sling TV Hulu fuboTV Philo Amazon Fire TV ✓ ✓ ✓ (OS 5 or higher) ✓ Apple TV ✓ (fourth generation) ✓ (fourth generation) ✓ (fourth generation) ✓ (fourth generation) Google Chromecast ✓ ✓ ✓ (second generation or newer) ✓ (second generation or newer) Roku ✓ ✓ (select models) ✓ ✓ Android TV ✓ ✓ (select models) ✓ ✓ (OS 5 or higher) Android smartphones and tablets ✓ (OS 5 and higher) ✓ (OS 5 and higher) ✓ (OS 5 and higher) ✓ (OS 5 or higher) Apple iPhone and Apple iPad ✓ (iOS 11 and higher) ✓ (iOS 12 and higher) ✓ (iOS 11 and higher) ✓ (iOS 13 and higher) Xbox ✓ (Series X, S, and One) ✓ (Series X, S, 360, and One) ✓ (Xbox X, S and One)

Nintendo

✓ (Switch)



Sony PlayStation

✓ (Sony PlayStation 3, 4, and 5)



LG Smart TV ✓ (webOS 3.0, 3.5, 4.0 and 4.5) ✓ (webOS 3.5 and higher)



Samsung Smart TV ✓ (2016 models and newer) ✓ (2016 models and newer) ✓ (2015 models and newer)



Which Device Should I Use to Stream Sling TV?

The best device for your streaming enjoyment depends on a few factors. Do you like to watch your favorite dramas on the big screen or are you a fan of catching up on sit-coms on the train? Do you need your streaming device to be mobile or do you prefer to unplug when you're on the go? The best device for you offers the appropriate level of flexibility, a great price, and a good streaming quality so you're never stuck buffering.

Here are some of the best Sling TV compatible devices for common situations.

Sling TV Option For Flexibility: Google Chromecast

With prices starting at just $30, Google Chromecast is one of the most affordable ways to tap into your Sling TV service. Plus, you can take your Chromecast dongle just about anywhere. Your Chromecast device plugs into any TV with a HDMI port (even a hotel room). Some Chromecast devices require you to use your phone or tablet as a remote, while others have a smart remote that is paired with the dongle.

Considering the streaming quality on Google Chromecast is 1080p at 60fps, you can take advantage of smooth streaming on a big stream from almost anywhere. If you're often on the go, Google Chromecast makes it easy to watch Sling TV on a large screen while you're traveling.

Sling TV Option For Apple iOS Users: Apple TV

If you worship at the altar of all things Apple (and you're not alone), Apple TV is your best bet for connecting to Sling TV. Simply put, it's the most versatile option. You can connect to Sling TV on your Apple TV 4K device -- but that's not all. You can also log in to your Sling TV account on an iOS app using your Apple iPhone or Apple iPad.

You just need to download the Sling app from the Apple App Store and sign in using your credentials. Once the download is complete you're ready to start streaming. Bonus: While you're here, you can also subscribe to Apple TV+ and all of the original programming that accompanies it with subscription. And the Apple TV app is now standard on new Apple iOS devices.

Sling TV Option For No-TV Users: Amazon Fire Tablets

You ditched your TV when you got rid of standard cable? Sling TV still has you covered. The best option for many users is the Amazon Fire Tablet. This family of tablets just needs Wi-Fi or a data plan to connect to the internet. It offers an up to 12-hour battery life, so you can binge an entire on-demand series on a rainy Saturday with no interruptions. Tablet size goes up to 10 inches, so you aren't squinting to see who just scored a goal, while streaming quality on a 10-inch Fire Tablet is 1080p full HD.

These tablets also have a kids' version available, so you can buy a few devices and have the entire family covered with baked-in parental controls. Going without a TV doesn't have to mean you give up live streaming with Sling TV.

Fire tablets aren't the only non-TV options for streaming Sling that Amazon offers, though. Amazon's Echo Show devices now have the Fire TV interface built in, and you can watch anything from Amazon Prime Video on one. And, of course, you can fire up the Sling app and watch TV. The biggest Echo Show is 15 inches--as big as or bigger than your typical laptop screen, which is more than workable.

Sling TV Option For Gamers: Xbox

If you already have a gaming setup, why pay for another device? Thanks to compatibility with Sling TV, your Xbox can become a fast way to access live programming. You will continue to receive multiplayer invites and messages while you're using Sling TV via Xbox, so you're never out of the loop. The Sling TV app is available from the Xbox Marketplace and can be downloaded quickly.

Remember: Sling TV's Blue plan allows users to stream from three devices at once. So while you're watching something via a gaming console, your roommate or family can fire it up on a Roku or phone in another room.