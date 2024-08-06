What Is Sling Freestream: Channels, Packages, How to Watch, and More

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In the era of rising monthly streaming fees, there's one word that everybody loves: free. While there are a few free streaming options that cost little or nothing at all, few, if any, offer as extensive a catalog of programming as Sling Freestream. The rebranded free tier of Sling TV has entered the streaming scene, providing hours of free entertainment right at your fingertips.

Sling Freestream Sling FreeStream

What Is Sling Freestream?

Sling Freestream is an ad-supported streaming platform that's completely free to users. So free, you don't even need to create an account to start watching. Simply open the Sling app on your device, scroll to the bottom of the page, select "stream free," and you instantly have the freedom to stream as you please. No account, no problem. Heck, you don't need to enter a credit card even if you do create an account. It's that easy.

While creating an account isn't necessary, doing so on Sling Freestream comes with perks. By signing up, you gain access to additional features that personalize your recommended shows and enhance your streaming experience — including the ability to favorite channels, add shows to your watchlist, create user profiles, implement parental controls, and more.

What Does Sling Freestream Offer?

Sling Freestream offers over 400 free live TV channels, including mainstream favorites like NBC, ABC, and FOX, as well as more niche options like Screambox and The FBI Files. This streaming service also boasts a library of over 40,000 on-demand shows and movies, allowing users to enjoy popular titles like Shameless, Hell's Kitchen, A Walk to Remember, Donnie Darko, and The Walking Dead at their convenience. It might sound too good to be true, but we promise it's not. Sling Freestream is like a "free trial" that never ends. Plus, you'll soon be able to rent movies right on the platform, expanding your viewing options even further.

There is, however, a bit of a catch. Many of the channels in Freestream's catalog aren't available without a cable subscription or are behind paywalls elsewhere. That being said, you might not get every single channel that Freestream offers as "free" for free. It's still worth checking out to see what is or isn't accessible in your area. Additionally, because this is a free service, there will be ads — and likely way more ads than other streaming services.

What Channels Are on Sling Freestream?

With over 400 channels to peruse at your leisure, Sling Freestream offers a diverse array of options that will suit any viewer. From kids' programming to news and entertainment, Sling Freestream has it all covered. Here's just a taste of what channels are available on Sling Freestream:

News: ABC News Live, CBS News 24/7, BBC News, USA Today, The Washington Post Television

ABC News Live, CBS News 24/7, BBC News, USA Today, The Washington Post Television Entertainment: The TMZ Channel, Entertainment Tonight, MTV Spankin New

The TMZ Channel, Entertainment Tonight, MTV Spankin New Movies: AMC Thrillers, IFC Film Picks, Tribeca Channel, IndieFlix, Screambox TV

AMC Thrillers, IFC Film Picks, Tribeca Channel, IndieFlix, Screambox TV True Crime: Real Crime, Unsolved Mysteries, The FBI Files, Forensic Files

Real Crime, Unsolved Mysteries, The FBI Files, Forensic Files Comedy: FilmRise Comedy, Comedy Dynamics, The Carol Burnett Show, Mystery Science Theater

FilmRise Comedy, Comedy Dynamics, The Carol Burnett Show, Mystery Science Theater Kids: Barney, Sonic, Ryan Friends, Teletubbies

Sling Freestream is constantly adding new channels and on-demand selects. For a full list of channels available on Sling Freestream, see here for details.

Does Sling Freestream Have Add-On Packages?

To expand your viewing options and level-up your streaming experience, Sling Freestream offers the flexibility to sign up for additional content packages at any time — though these come at a cost.

Disclaimer: Price is accurate as of publish date. Sling often offers deals that affects the pricing.

Sling Blue, which leans towards news and reality TV, features 42 channels, including FOX News, MSNBC, and Bravo, and currently costs $22.50/month. Sling Orange, geared towards sports and kids' entertainment, boasts 34 channels, including ESPN and Disney Channel, currently for $20/month. If you can't decide between the two, you can combine both packages for $30/month, and gain access to 22 exclusive channels.

Additionally, there are mini content packages that you can add on to further tailor your experience, such as Sports Extra for $11/month, Entertainment Extra for $6/month, Kids Extra for $6/month, News Extra for $6/month, and many more.

For those who enjoy premium content, Sling Freestream offers over 20 premium add-ons, allowing you to binge the latest Hollywood blockbusters and prestige TV. Some premium standouts include:

Paramount+ with Showtime: $10/month

STARZ: $9/month

MGM+: $5/month

AMC+: $9/month

With these options, you can customize your streaming experience to suit your preferences perfectly. If you'd like to learn more about Sling Blue vs. Sling Orange, we've got you covered right here.

Does Sling Freestream Have Sports?

Sports fans, fret not. No matter what team you're following — Sling Freestream has the options you need so you don't miss a play. If you're looking to stay on the free tier, Sling Freestream has plenty of free sports channels to fit your needs, including Outside TV, Surfer, Racing America, Lacrosse TV, and plenty more.

For those considering a paid subscription, Sling Blue is available for $22.50/month right now and includes NFL Network and FS1 for the best price. Sling Orange, currently $20/month, offers ESPN, ESPN2, and every game on ABC simulcast on ESPN3.

Additionally, you can enhance your sports viewing experience and opt-in for one of the Sports Extra packages:

Sling Orange Sports Extra : $11/month, 10 channels. ESPN U, ESPNEWS, MLB Network, NBA TV, Tennis Channel, NHL Network, Strike Zone, beIN Sports, Sec ESPN Network, Longhorn Network, ACCNx ESPN.

Sling Blue Sports Extra: $11/month, 10 channels. NFL Red Zone, BIG Network, FS2, Golf, NBA TV, beIN Sports, MLB Network, Tennis Channel, Strike Zone, NHL.

Want all the sports? No problem. For the ultimate sports package, opt for the Orange & Blue +Sports Extra bundle for $45/month. This gives you access to 60+ channels, ensuring you never miss any sports action. Explore more sports options Sling Freestream and Sling TV offer right here.

Does Sling Freestream Have Local Channels?

Sling Freestream provides a variety of ways to catch your local FOX, ABC, and NBC channels. You can either upgrade to a Sling Blue at $22.50/month or Sling Orange package for $20/month, or a Sling Orange + Sling Blue package for $30/month, which offers even more channels. However, if you prefer to stick to a non-subscription option and keep things free, Sling recommends using an Over-the-Air (OTA) antenna connected to your TV to access your local channels.

Is Sling Freestream Worth It?

With a wide selection of live streaming channels, on-demand shows, and movies available at the click of a button, Sling Freestream is an excellent choice for those looking to cut cable and save money. This budget-conscious (because, well, it's free) streamer is a user-friendly and viable option in the saturated streaming market. There's nothing to lose by exploring everything Sling Freestream has to offer.

