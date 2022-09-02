Showtime Streaming Deal: Get 6 Months For $4/Mo. — Thanks To Amazon Prime Video

More streaming for less. Amazon Prime Video is running a promotion on the Showtime add-on for new and returning subscribers.

Right now, the retail giant has Showtime on sale for just $4/mo. for six months, or $7/mo. off its regular price-- that's a nearly 65 percent savings. Afterwards, the subscription price goes back up to $11/mo. However, you can always cancel the add-on before the six months is over.

But act fast and sign up now, this promo expires at the end of the day on September 16.

Just $4/mo. for Showtime? Yes, please! Getty Images

Please note: This deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this low price, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Showtime is the home for original series, including Yellowjackets, The Chi, American Gigolo, The Man Who Fell To Earth, Billions, and others. The streamer has hit movies too, like The Contractor, Up In The Air, Match Point, Selma, and much more. In fact, Showtime has just about every A24 film available to stream, such as Lady Bird, Midsommar, Zola, The Green Knight, Good Time, and more.

The streaming service also features live sports, like boxing events and MMA (mixed martial arts) fights.

