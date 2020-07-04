Netflix's wild new series Warrior Nun came exactly when we needed it most: during a lull in new releases and right when the country was being urged back inside after another alarming spike in coronavirus cases. The comic book-based series follows Ava (Alba Baptista), a young woman who is given a second chance at life when an angel's halo embedded in her back revives her from the dead. She then becomes part of an elite and secret order of nuns tasked with tracking down and killing demons on Earth. In short, the crazy 10-episode first season was the perfect escape that we needed right now.

If you're like us and you've already blown through the entire first season and are looking for something similar to watch while you wait to find out if the show will be renewed for a second season, we've curated the perfect post-Warrior Nun viewing list. If you like Warrior Nun, these are the shows you should watch next.

If you've already watched and fallen in love with Warrior Nun, there's a good chance you've already seen Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which set the bar for subverting tropes about young women in genre shows and/or chosen ones with predetermined destinies. However, if you haven't yet seen this iconic piece of popular culture, it parallels Ava's story in that as the Slayer, Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) has special skills she uses to fight the powers of darkness, predominantly vampires, but plenty of other baddies show up along the way as well. What made Buffy special — her role as the Slayer, of which there was only one in every generation — alienated her much like the halo alienated and burdened the Halo-Bearers who possessed it. Buffy would eventually also rise up against her destiny like Ava, however, this destiny and the experiences it led to are what also allowed Buffy to find a family of her own.





We already told you that if you liked Syfy's Wynonna Earp you'd like Warrior Nun, and that obviously goes both ways. A supernatural Western based on the comic book series of the same name, the show follows Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano), a whiskey-loving hot mess who also happens to be the descendent of legendary lawman and gunslinger Wyatt Earp. Thanks to a family curse, she is tasked with sending revenants — the men and women Wyatt killed who became demons upon his death — back to Hell with her gun, named Peacemaker. Much like Ava, Wynonna also has a loyal group of friends who help her, including her sister, Waverly (Dominque Provost-Chalkley), an immortal Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon), and a man-lizard hybrid who's also a U.S. Marshal (Shamier Anderson).





Although Sweet/Vicious doesn't have a supernatural bone in its body, the critically acclaimed MTV series shares Warrior Nun's empowering feminist spirit. The dramedy stars Eliza Bennett and Taylor Dearden as Jules and Ophelia, two young women who deliver vigilante justice to accused rapists on their college campus when the system fails victims of sexual assault. The series, which was created by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, gives voice to survivors of sexual violence, and it handles the topic with great care, but it doesn't do so at the expense of comedy, either. Plus, by highlighting the systemic shortcomings of institutions that have procedures in place to protect victims but rarely do, the series gives a big middle finger to patriarchal society, which has fostered misogyny, sexism, and bigotry. It's a shame the series only ran for one season, but that also means it's a quick binge.





If you're looking for another great show featuring young women embracing their demon-killing destinies but you don't necessarily have a lot of time on your hands, check out the six-episode series Crazyhead, which balances humor and the supernatural with ease. The series stars Susan Wokoma and Cara Theobold as Raquel and Amy, two women in their early 20s who have the rare ability to see demons. They become fast friends after they team up to save Amy's best friend when she becomes possessed, but they quickly find themselves in the middle of a demon plot to bring about the end of the world as we know it. Much like with Ava's journey in Warrior Nun, this is skillfully balanced with the familiar trials of young adulthood.





Agent Carter was the first major project set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be fronted by a woman, and although it was set in the 1940s in the aftermath of World War II, the light-hearted comedy dressed up as a spy drama proved to be increasingly relevant, incredibly charming, and full of adrenaline-pumping action throughout its two low-rated but beloved seasons on ABC. The show follows fan-favorite character Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) during her early days as an agent with the Strategic Scientific Reserve (the precursor to the modern day S.H.I.E.L.D.), proving she is much more than the supporting character or love interest she was in Marvel's Captain America films. She's intelligent, she's tough, she's resourceful, and she's more capable than most of the men who surround her at the S.S.R. If any woman on this list knows her value and what she brings to the table, it's Peggy.





In addition to featuring one of the best characters in TV history, one who also famously took no sh-- from anyone — I speak of Katee Sackhoff's Kara "Starbuck" Thrace, of course — Battlestar Galactica also has overarching themes of religion and science. So if that particular aspect of Warrior Nun's narrative was interesting to you, you should definitely check out the four-season sci-fi series, which details a long and hard fight for survival via the story of the survivors of a nuclear attack orchestrated by the man-made Cylon robots. It digs into what it means to be human via discussions of belief, science, and politics. Just be sure to start with the miniseries that helped launch the reimagined version of the show, otherwise you will be dropped into one of the wildest and most frantic episodes in TV history with no explanation.





If you're looking for another female-led comic book adaptation that doesn't take itself too seriously, Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina -- which has little in common with the wholesome Sabrina, the Teenage Witch series you might be familiar with — is a good place to start. Full of wit and starring Kiernan Shipka as 16-year-old Sabrina Spellman, the campy horror series follows the half-human, half-witch as she struggles with the decision to pledge herself to Satan and fully embrace her witch side. The show asks how much power women are allowed to possess, and discusses the limitations put upon them as a result. It's not always perfect, but it is a ton of fun.

Warrior Nun is now streaming on Netflix.