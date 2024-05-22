9 Shows Like Hacks to Watch Next

There are so many reasons why Hacks has been such a hit for Max. Created by husband-and-wife duo Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello, the showbiz dramedy follows Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary stand-up diva whose reliable Vegas act has gone stale, and her odd-couple partnership with Ava (Hannah Einbinder), the young and self-centered comedy writer tasked with reviving Deborah's material. Naturally, the two butt heads, even after they realize they've actually come to rely on each other, and the series tracks the ups and downs of their working relationship as they navigate the indignities of the industry together. Hacks is one of those shows that can break your heart (you'll be surprised by how much you care about Deborah and Ava after just a few episodes) just as quickly as it can make you laugh out loud — which is to say, the very best kind.

If you, like us, can't get enough of Hacks and you're looking for more series that put older women in the spotlight, poke fun at Hollywood, or focus on spiky odd couples, we've put together a list of shows like Hacks to watch next.