If you're already thinking about New Year's resolutions, make a promise to yourself to properly say goodbye to some fan-favorite shows too. GLOW, Empire, Schitt's Creek, and Supernatural -- yes, after 15 years, the Winchesters are finally saying goodbye! — are just some of the more than two dozen series that are confirmed to be waving adieu in 2020.

While some farewells perhaps feel inevitable and overdue — we're looking at you Fresh Off the Boat, Power, and Modern Family — others such as Arrow, which will sign off after eight seasons, and The Good Place, which is ending after just four, are leaving fans heartbroken and longing for more time. Celebrate these shows and more by checking out all the show's ending in 2020 below.

Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Jared Padalecki, Supernatural Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)