[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 10 finale of Shameless. Read at your own risk!]

It's a day many Shameless fans once thought might never arrive: Gallavich — aka Ian Gallagher (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey Milkovich (Noel Fisher) — got hitched in the Season 10 finale of Showtime's longest-running series, and it was the best wedding you could hope to see for the beloved couple.

Of course, getting down the aisle only came after a few hiccups. First of all, Mickey's dad burned down the original venue on the morning of the ceremony, forcing the Gallaghers to scramble to find some place new for the couple to trade vows. They ended up at a Polish bar that isn't the most LGBTQ friendly, but with some clever dramatics from Debbie (Emma Kenney), the Gallagher clan was able to con their way into the venue to see their brother married.

They traded a traditional set of vows, but there wasn't a dry eye in the bar when the pastor pronounced them husband and husband. And no, they didn't follow up with a "church kiss." It was a Gallavich kiss for the ages — one that was nine seasons in the making.

The sweetest moment, however, came at the end of the episode when Ian and Mickey were laying in their honeymoon bed and Ian actually called Mickey, "Mr. Gallavich." The audience was then reminded we could have been stuck with Millagher as a ship name, and that's just gross. The Gallavich name drop did make up for Mickey not getting his star gazer lilies though.

Of course, this wouldn't be Shameless without some bittersweet moments as well. Ian and Debby took a moment to remark how sad it was that their mother Monica (Chloe Webb), who died in Season 7, wasn't able to be there. They both thought she would have loved the wedding, though. An even more poignant absence, though it went unaddressed, was Fiona (Emmy Rossum). Even though she departed at the end of Season 9, her name wasn't uttered once in the planning or the fact that she wasn't there — not even a card to celebrate her brother's big day. Even if she wasn't mentioned, Ian's wedding is something she would have also loved to see.

For the most part, the Gallavich wedding left everyone in a good place before heading into the final season of the show. Debbie is the only exception, as the closing scene had the cops showing up on the Gallagher doorstep to arrest her for statutory rape after she slept with Claudia's (Constance Zimmer) underage daughter Julia (Alison Jaye).

Debbie is one of the last Gallagher siblings to not have a serious encounter with law enforcement — she did previously spend a day in jail for getting into a fight in a parking lot. This latest bit of drama could cause quite the issue for Debbie in the upcoming Season 11. Will the Gallaghers help her find a way out of this latest conundrum? They always do.

Shameless returns this summer on Showtime.