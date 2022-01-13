Join or Sign In
The show has rounded out its Season 2 cast
It's time to head back to Ravka! Netflix announced last year that Shadow and Bone would return for Season 2, and it looks like it is full steam ahead for the new season. The streaming service has already started making casting announcements, including a confirmation that fan-favorite characters Nikolai and Wylan will be part of the sophomore season.
Shadow and Bone Season 1 blended the first book in Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse trilogy, Shadow and Bone, with the introduction of characters from the Six of Crows duology. While the first season focused mainly on Alina (Jessie Mei Li) discovering her light powers and going toe to toe with The Darkling (Ben Barnes), it also gave us backstory about the Six of Crows gang, including Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter), Jesper Fahey (Kit Young), and Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman), and embedded them in Alina's journey (in the book world, the Six of Crows books take place after the events of the Shadow and Bone trilogy).
In the season finale, the Crows parted ways with Alina and made their way back to the gambling capital of Ketterdam, where fate put them in the path of a Grisha — someone skilled in "the small science," which seems a lot like magic but isn't — named Nina (Danielle Galligan), who needs help with a Grisha hunter, Matthias (Calahan Skogman) she accidentally got arrested for human trafficking.
Shadow and Bone Season 2 should continue a similar blend of both the original Grishaverse trilogy and stories from the Six of Crows sequels. TV Guide is keeping track of all the upcoming announcements about Shadow and Bone Season 2. Here's what we know so far.
The first big news to come out about the new season is the casting. Season 2 is adding four new cast members and promoting a few Season 1 favorites to series regulars. Here is the breakdown.
Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks: Book readers will notice a bit of a name change here, but the name Wylan is too unique to be anyone other than the engineering wunderkind that Kaz employs in Six of Crows to help with demolition during an important heist job. Without giving too much away, he becomes a beloved member of the crew and has deep ties to the Ketterdam governing body. Kaboom!
Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov: Nikolai Lantsov is the prodigal son of the Ravkan kingdom. Uninterested in politics, he's convinced the royal family that he's traveling and going to school when instead he's developed far more interesting hobbies. He will play a pivotal role in Alina's uprising against The Darkling, but we would never spoil how these two cross paths.
Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Bataar: Tamar is a Grisha who Alina meets in Season 2 and who will join on the journey in taking down The Darkling and trying to reunify Ravka.
Lewis Tan as Tolya Yul-Bataar: Tolya is Tamar's brother and is also a talented Grisha who will join Alina's cause. Tolya and Tamar often work in tandem over the course of the Shadow and Bone novels. You may recognize Tan from his starring role in Mortal Kombat.
Daisy Head, who plays the tailor (a Grisha who can manipulate someone's looks) Genya, has been promoted to series regular along with Danielle Galligan (Nina) and Calahan Skogman (Matthias). They will join returning Season 1 series regulars Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux (Mal), Freddy Carter, Kit Young, and Amita Suman in the new episodes.
There is no official release date for Shadow and Bone Season 2 yet, but the series is going into production. Season 2 will consist of eight hourlong episodes.
If you need a refresher on what happened in Season 1, check out TV Guide's breakdown with the cast and executive producers. We go over all of the major events and what the series adaptation could mean going forward in the series.
Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind are executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners for Season 2. Author Leigh Bardugo will again be an executive producer on the season as well.
Season 2 has already set the directors for all eight episodes: Bola Ogun (Episodes 1 & 2), Laura Belsey (Episodes 3 & 4), Karen Gaviola (Episodes 5 & 6), and Mairzee Almas (Episodes 7 & 8)
Shadow and Bone Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.