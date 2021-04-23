Shadow and Bone: All the Major Differences Between the Netflix Show and the Books

Mal is selected to go across The Fold: The first chapter of the Shadow & Bone novel has Mal (Archie Renaux) and Alina walking with their unit to Kribirsk, already knowing that they both have to cross The Fold the next day. There's no lottery or announcement about it, and Alina doesn't have to burn any maps to get a place on the skiff. All of that was added to the series to help portray how dangerous it is to cross The Fold.

Alina is targeted because she's half Shu: In the book, Alina and Mal are both from a small village near Shu Han, but they are never described as being half Shu. This was a change the series made to help shape Alina's journey and make her feel like more of an outsider before her Sun Summoner powers are discovered.

A lamp is lit on the skiff: In the books, the skiff is attacked, but no one needed to light a lamp to draw the volcra in. They come out of nowhere, with Alina hearing only the faint beating of wings before they attacked the ship. In the series, lighting the lamp makes the attack more dramatic and allows the audience to see just how terrifying the volcra are. The nasty creatures match up to their description in the book.

Alexei survives the volcra attack: Alexei, the cartographer who is one of the first people killed on the skiff in the novel, survives in the series. He not only makes it off the skiff but runs through the Shadow Fold to Novokribirsk and then on to Ketterdam. Everything about his journey after the skiff was created for the show in order to bring Kaz and the Six of Crows crew into Alina's story. They are present when Alexei tells a Ketterdam merchant about the existence of the Sun Summoner, and then Kaz, Jesper, and Inej take the job to try and kidnap Alina for a bounty of one million Kruge. Alexei is shot in the head as soon as he spills the beans.

Episode 2





Mal is not in the tent when The Darkling tests Alina: The series decided to make The Darkling (Ben Barnes) testing Alina's powers a more intimate affair. The book version had a lot more people present, including Mal who was still so shaken up by the volcra attack that he barely did anything when The Darkling confirmed Alina as the Sun Summoner and then immediately sent her to be taken to the Little Palace. In the show, Mal is outside being healed when he sees Alina's sunbeam shoot out of The Darkling's tent. He attempts to go to her, but gets stopped before he can do anything about her being taken away.

Jesper knows about Kaz and Pekka Rollins' feud: Pekka Rollins does make a brief appearance in the show and is every bit as nasty as we expect him to be from the Six of Crows novels. The series also drops the Easter egg that Kaz has a long-standing grudge against this man that Pekka doesn't fully understand. In the books, Pekka is responsible for Kaz and his brother Jordie getting swindled out of everything they had when they first arrived as orphans in Ketterdam years before. It's a secret that Kaz only tells Inej in Six of Crows, but in the series, it's Jesper who seems to know the backstory. This is a significant change because the fact that Kaz never fully trusts Jesper is a big source of tension in the novels, and it appears they are closer in the series.

Kaz is making installment payments for Inej's freedom: By the time we meet Kaz and Inej in the Six of Crows novel, Inej has been working for him for several months with no more ties to The Menajarie, the brothel where she was forced to work after being trafficked by slavers. Kaz convinced his boss, Per Haskell, to pay off Inej's indenture so she could be inducted into his crew. There's no sign of Per Haskell in the Netflix series, and Kaz isn't a big enough deal in Ketterdam to pay off Inej's debt in one lump sum, so he's paying in installments over time. This puts more pressure on them in the show to pull off the Alina job because Inej's freedom depends on their success.

Mal finds out about the Fjerdans attacking Alina: The Shadow and Bone book trilogy is told entirely from Alina's perspective, so we don't hear much about what Mal was thinking or doing between the time Alina gets taken away to The Little Palace and Mal winds up there a bit later. In the show, Mal finds out that Alina was attacked by Fjerdan Grisha hunters (Drüskelle) on the way to the palace. Luckily, he's stopped from going on a suicide mission and convinced to find a better way to get back to her, which eventually leads him on the hunt for Morozova's stag.

The conductor and his way across The Fold: The conductor is a character completely made up for the show. In the books, skiffs are the only way across the Fold until Alina and her powers are discovered. Everything involving the conductor, his train, and his motives for helping Kaz, Inej, and Jesper are all made up for the show.

Shadow and Bone Review: Netflix's Adaptation Struggles Early, But Grows Into a Thrilling Fantasy Series