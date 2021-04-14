Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse is coming to the small screen on Friday, April 23 with Netflix's Shadow and Bone, an adaptation of the author's bestselling book series. Shadow and Bone, which shares its title with the first novel in Bardugo's Grishaverse series, is about a young woman named Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) who discovers she is a Grisha, a person with the ability to manipulate elements. Not only is Alina a Grisha, but she has the rare talent of summoning the power of the sun, which might be key to destroying a dark void that divides her country, Ravka.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Shadow and Bone is a sprawling fantasy series with its own intricate world and vocabulary. And further complicating the setting, the Netflix series combines the events and characters from the Shadow and Bone novel with those of Bardugo's spin-off Six of Crows series, which takes place two years after the main Grishaverse trilogy. Five major Six of Crows characters are introduced in the Netflix series, providing them with a brand new Ravkan Civil War backstory. It's a lot!

TV Guide is here to help. Whether you're new to the Grishaverse and diving into Shadow and Bone the series head-first, or whether it's been a minute since you've read Bardugo's novels, we have compiled a handy encyclopedia of characters, places, and terms to help you understand the series -- and included a full introductory breakdown of the Grishaverse in the video above.

Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li): The protagonist of the story and the Sun Summoner who could be the key to destroying the Shadow Fold. She grew up as an orphan with Mal.

Baghra (Zoe Wanamaker): A Grisha trainer at The Little Palace who works to help Alina summon and control her powers.

David (Luke Pasqualino): A very talented fabrikator Grisha at The Little Palace and trusted by General Kirigan, The Darkling.

Fedyor (Julian Kostov): A Heartrender guard at The Little Palace who is tasked with looking after Alina when she arrives.

Genya Safin (Daisy Head): A Grisha servant at The Little Palace whose abilities as a Tailor allow her to improve people's appearances. She befriends Alina.

General Kirigan (Ben Barnes): He is also known as The Darkling and commands the Second Army. He is a Grisha and possesses the power to summon shadows.

Ivan (Simon Sears): A Heartrender guard for General Kirigan.

Malyen "Mal" Oretsev (Archie Renaux): A gifted tracker and part of the First Army. He grew up with Alina and is very protective of his best friend.

Marie (Jasmine Blackborow): An Inferni at The Little Palace who befriends Alina when she arrives.

Nadia (Gabrielle Brooks): A squaller at The Litte Palace who becomes one of Alina's friends when she arrives.

The Apparat (Kevin Eldon): A spiritual adviser to the king of Ravka who takes a special interest in Alina.

Zoya Nazyalensky (Sujaya Dasgupta): A high-ranking Squaller in the Second Army who is dubious of Alina's abilities as the Sun Summoner.

From the Six of Crows novel:

Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter): A gang member from Ketterdam who, in the Netflix series, leads a crew on a mission to capture the Sun Summoner. He is easily identifiable by the cane he carries with the head of a crow on top.

Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman): Inej is also known as The Wraith. She's a former acrobat who works in Kaz's crew, collecting information and helping them sneak into places. She is ridiculously gifted with a set of knives.

Jesper Fahey (Kit Young): A sharpshooter who is part of Kaz's crew. He has a bit of a gambling problem and is a notorious flirt.

Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan): A Heartrender and spy who gets found out by Fjerdan drüskelle soldiers.

Matthias Helvar (Calahan Skogman): A Fjerdan drüskelle who helps capture Nina Zenik.

Locations

Grishaverse Map Netflix