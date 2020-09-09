Finally, Sex Education fans have a reason to celebrate. The long-awaited third season of the series is back in production after filming was delayed due to coronavirus. In honor of the imminent return to Moordale High, Netflix released an adorable video of the cast as they pack up their bags and head back to set to kick off shooting Season 3.

Is there any better way to start the day than listening to Gillian Anderson cackle delightedly as she pretends to be pregnant Jean? Probably not, although watching Asa Butterfield trying to figure out which board game to pack (Settlers of Catan gets our vote) is a close second. From all the cameos in the tweet, it seems the cast is just as excited to get to Season 3 as fans are.

🍆 NEWS 🍆: Sex Education S3 is officially in production pic.twitter.com/dj1pqdHqau — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 9, 2020

Sex Education, one of Netflix's most iconic teen dramedies, follows the journey of an awkward, out-of-place young man named Otis (Butterfield) who begins to connect with his classmates after he starts a business handing out sex advice he's gleaned from his mother's work as a sex and intimacy therapist. The series has been praised for its sweet but grounded portrayals of young adulthood and sexuality.

Sex Education Season 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix.