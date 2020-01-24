[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Sex Education. Read at your own risk!]

Sex Education Season 2 ended with a frustrating missed connection for Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Otis (Asa Butterfield) — but they almost had a chance to make it right. Director Ben Taylor revealed in an interview with PopSugar that he filmed an alternate take that hinted at a happier ending for the star-crossed friends.

In the final minutes of the second season finale, Otis and Maeve just miss each other as they leave Maeve's trailer park, but Taylor — "just to be naughty" — took some liberties with series creator Laurie Nunn's script and shot a version that implied that Otis and Maeve ran into each other just before the credits rolled.

"I said [to Butterfield], 'Right, at the end of this final shot, just look like you've seen Maeve. And Maeve, look like you've just seen Otis,'" Taylor explained in the interview. "And you just see a smile break from their face."

Taylor's hopeful take obviously didn't make it to the finished episode, and without that chance encounter, things are looking bleak for Otis and Maeve's relationship. Her neighbor Isaac (George Robinson) is the only person who knows Otis came by, and he erases the voicemail message Otis left Maeve to tell her that he loves her. As for why Maeve would leave her phone behind, that's still unclear.

Sex Education Seasons 1 and 2 are now available on Netflix.