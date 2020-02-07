Every week, the breathtaking nature docuseries Seven Worlds, One Planet showcases one of Earth's seven continents, revealing its history and how it shapes biodiversity and animal behavior. In Saturday's upcoming episode, the cameras turn to Asia, the largest of the continents, allowing viewers to travel all the way from the scorching hot deserts of Iran to Russia in the far north, where two million square miles of land are locked below ice.

With temperatures dipping well below freezing, it's difficult to imagine much wildlife is able to survive in such extreme conditions, but animals are resilient and regularly prove us wrong. In the middle of Kamchatka, an area that has the highest density of active volcanoes on the planet, the large Kamchatka brown bears survive on the grass that is left snow-free by the extreme temperatures below the surface, which can reach 250 degrees Celsius. This pushes up cauldrons of bubbling, boiling mud and water, making meal time quite dangerous.

"Putting a foot wrong here could lead to real trouble," Sir David Attenborough narrates in the surprisingly stressful sneak peek at Saturday's episode above. But don't worry, we promise there's a happy ending for everyone involved. So check out the clip and tune in Saturday to see what other wonders Asia has to offer, including the golden snub-nosed snow monkey, the Sumatran rhinoceros, and the spider-tailed horned viper.

Seven Worlds, One Planet airs Saturdays at 9/8c on BBC America, AMC, IFC, and SundanceTV.