In response to the devastation caused by the widespread, ongoing bushfires in Australia, BBC America announced Friday that it will now launch its latest nature documentary series, Seven Worlds, One Planet, with the episode centered on Australia. The series, which is narrated by Sir David Attenborough, makes its U.S. debut Saturday, Jan. 18 and focuses on Earth's seven continents and how they shape animal behavior and biodiversity.

The Australia-centric episode, which was filmed before the fires began (it often takes years to capture the incredible footage featured in programs produced by the BBC Studio's Natural History Unit), will also include important information about relief efforts and how viewers can support them. If you don't have cable, the episode will also be made available to view on BBCAmerica.com without a log-in. Additionally, BBC America has launched a website with links for more information and details regarding organizations that are already helping on the ground.

Filming locations and species featured in the episode include the Eastern Grey Kangaroo, Dingo, Wombat, Jottus Jumping Spider in New South Wales; the Tasmanian Devil in Tasmania; the Cassowary and Budgerigar in Queensland; and the Red Flying Fox, Perentie, and Thorny Devil in Northern Territory.

Currently, it is estimated that 1 billion animals have been killed by the bushfires, and given that Australia is considered a biodiversity hotspot, the sad implications of what this number could mean are unfathomable.

The new episode schedule for Seven Worlds, One Planet is below:

Saturday, January 18 at 9/8c: Australia

Saturday, January 25 at 9/8c: North America (original premiere)

Saturday, February 1 at 9/8c: South America

Saturday, February 8 at 9/8c: Asia

Saturday, February 15 at 9/8c: Europe

Saturday, February 22 at 9/8c: Antarctica

Saturday, February 29 at 9/8c: Africa

Seven Worlds, One Planet premieres Saturday, Jan. 18 at 9/8c on BBC America, AMC, IFC, and Sundance.