CNN and Sesame Street are teaming up to host a town hall for young children and families to discuss racism and where our nation is right now. If you've been grappling with how to explain current events to your kids, this is one town hall you don't want to miss.

Big Bird will join CNN's Van Jones and Erica Hill to moderate the event, which will discuss a variety of topics such as racism, the recent nationwide protests, embracing diversity, and being more empathetic and understanding. They'll be joined by other Sesame Street characters like Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and Rosita, as well as other experts who will help answer questions submitted by families. You can submit your own questions here.

This will be the second town hall CNN and Sesame Street have cooked up this year. The first addressed the glocal pandemic, talking to kids about the dangers of COVID-19, why families needed to shelter in their homes, and how to play with your friends even when you're apart. When it comes to tackling tough subject matter, the Muppets are a good way to explain current events to your kids in terms they'll understand.

The 60-minute special "Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism. A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families" will air Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT on CNN, CNN International, and CNN en Español.