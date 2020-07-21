No one tackles today's most important social issues quite like The Good Fight. Each episode of the acclaimed CBS All Access drama delivers a zany, brutally honest, and endlessly entertaining take on the myriad of current events and conversations, which has made the show an essential watch for fans and critics alike. Now, it looks like Diane (Christine Baranski) and the rest of the crew at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart are bringing the fight to an even broader audience.

Select episodes from Season 3 — which tackle topics like racial biases, pay disparity, white privilege, voter fraud, sexual harassment, and more — are now set to air on BET, CBS All Access announced on Tuesday. The special presentation that will take place across two nights on the network, and you can see the full schedule below.





Monday, July 27 — 8-11 p.m. ET

"The One About the Recent Troubles" (Season 3, Episode 1)

Official description: A storm is brewing at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart when revelations of past indiscretions involving a partner come to light. Right when she thought the world couldn't get any crazier, an incident at home pushes Diane (Baranski) to her breaking point. Meanwhile, Lucca (Cush Jumbo) is brought a new opportunity while Marissa (Sarah Steele) teaches Maia (Rose Leslie) to toughen up.

"The One Inspired by Roy Cohn" (Season 3, Episode 2)

Official description: Corruption incarnate enters the courtroom in the form of attorney Roland Blum (Michael Sheen), Maia's new co-counsel on a murder trial. The firm interviews a potential new head of matrimonial law, but Lucca is skeptical of his qualifications. Diane lets off some steam after finding out who recommended Kurt for a new job.



"The One Where Diane Joins the Resistance" (Season 3, Episode 3)

Official description: Diane is encouraged to "do something" after meeting the leader of a female resistance group whose aim is to sink POTUS' approval rating. Maia and Blum's plan for a plea deal goes awry when Assistant State's Attorney Spencer Zschau takes over the case. Lucca receives a surprising new divorce referral while Marissa helps Julius (Michael Boatman) find a campaign manager to support his run for federal judgeship.





Tuesday, July 28 — 8-11 p.m. ET

"The One with Lucca Becoming a Meme" (Season 3, Episode 4)

Official description: Lucca's involvement in a viral "mothering while Black" video sparks conversations at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart that unearth racial biases and pay disparity at the firm. Liz (Audra McDonald) joins Diane at a resistance group meeting, but their next act – to help swing votes in key states – hits close to home when the group decides they need a celebrity influencer. Maia faces serious consequences at the firm thanks to Blum.

"The One Where a Nazi Gets Punched" (Season 3, Episode 5)

Official description: Blum weasels his way to a co-counsel seat on Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart's largest case against genetics testing company Second Helix. While volunteering as democratic poll watchers in the suburbs of Chicago, Lucca and Jay (Nyambi Nyambi) come face to face with an alt-right group aiming to intimidate voters. Meanwhile, Maia attempts to move on while the partners grapple with a divided firm following revelations of pay disparity.



"The One Where Diane and Liz Topple Democracy" (Season 3, Episode 7)

Official description: Diane and Liz deal with a close ally when assigned to a class action case involving malfunctioning voting machines in the 2016 presidential election. Blum's domineering tactics continue to push buttons at the firm while he purposefully stalls his work on Second Helix. Lucca is intrigued by a handsome associate of Blum's.

Full seasons of The Good Fight are available on CBS All Access.