The stars of The West Wing are back together again. On Thursday, HBO Max released the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, which reunites the cast for a staged presentation of classic Season 3 episode "Hartsfield's Landing." The event will support and raise awareness for the non-profit organization When We All Vote, co-chaired by Michelle Obama. The West Wing special premieres Oct. 15 on HBO Max.

Filmed over multiple days at Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre, the special features original West Wing cast members Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen. They're joined by Sterling K. Brown in the role of Leo McGarry, originally played by the late John Spencer.

The event will also feature special appearances from Michelle Obama; President Bill Clinton; Elisabeth Moss, who played Zoey Bartlet; West Wing superfan Lin-Manuel Miranda; and Samuel L. Jackson.

Season 3 episode "Hartsfield's Landing," which originally aired on Feb. 27, 2002, features a delicate chess match between the U.S. and China as the two nations conduct war games in the Taiwan Strait, along with a secondary plot about the results of the primary election in New Hampshire.

