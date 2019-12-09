Oh, hello you. A new teaser for Schitt's Creek's sixth and final season is here, and if you weren't already excited to find out what's next for the Rose family, this ought to do the trick. The new footage teases plenty of family moments, some sweet — like when Johnny (Eugene Levy) and his future son-in-law Patrick (Noah Reid) bond over something David (Dan Levy) does not appreciate: sports — and some awkward. It looks like David and Alexis (Annie Murphy) are going to experience another of pitfall of sharing a room when he walks in on her during a very private moment. That should inspire a few more signature "ew, Davids" before it's all said and done.

Meanwhile, Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara) will obviously continue to bask in the wondrousness that is herself. In the docu-style preview, she introduces herself as "film and television's Moira Rose" and invites audiences to join her "for a little stroll through the slice of paradise that I like to call ... the town where I currently am." Hey, humble isn't hermiddle name.

A previous teaser for Schitt's Creek Season 6 played up the fact that David and Patrick's wedding will be a major part of the show's final stretch — with Moira Rose once again stealing the spotlight with her sartorial excellence.

Schitt's Creek Season 6 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 9/8c on Pop TV.

