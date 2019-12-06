The first photos from Schitt's Creek Season 6 are here — and as always, it's all about the wardrobe. The Rose family looks as sharp as ever in new images from the beloved Canadian sitcom's final season, which looks to the future as David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid) begin planning their wedding.

David is in his black-and-white best in these pics, but it's Moira (Catherine O'Hara) who steals the show in the dress she first bought for the premiere of The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening. (Schitt's Creek costume designer Debra Hanson and assistant costume designer Darci Cheyne scored an Emmy nomination for the dress's debut.) The Crowening was shelved at the end of Season 5, but these photos might mean there's hope for Moira's comeback vehicle after all.

Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek Photo: Pop TV

Photo: Schitt's Creek



Elsewhere in the new images, Moira and Johnny (Eugene Levy) get in touch with nature (oh boy) for a picnic by the water. Could this be a look at the actual Schitt's Creek? It's not exactly the South of France, but the tenderness between these two makes the scenery look oh so romantic. And Moira's accessory game clearly remains unmatched in Season 6.

Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek Photo: Pop TV

Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek Photo: Pop TV

Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek Photo: Pop TV

Romance is also in the air for David and Patrick, even if David's resting judge-y face suggests he's still worked up about something.

Annie Murphy, Noah Reid, Dan Levy, Emily Hampshire, Schitt's Creek Photo: POP TV

Noah Reid, Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek Photo: Pop TV

Noah Reid, Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek Photo: Schitt's Creek

As for Alexis (Annie Murphy), she was supposed to join Ted (Dustin Milligan) in the Galapagos Islands after Season 5, but it doesn't look like she's ready to jet off and join her vet boyfriend anytime soon. Her ensemble looks a little more "resort chill" than "research trip" to us — unless she just got back.

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek Photo: Pop TV



Schitt's Creek Season 6 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7 on Pop TV.

Annie Murphy, Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek Photo: Pop TV

Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek Photo: Pop TV



(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS, Pop TV's parent company.)