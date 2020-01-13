Schitt's Creek has been known for its iconic costuming, and in its very good final season, fans can expect to see even more over-the-top lewks as the show fades into the sunset.

"This last season, we did write it as a love letter to our fans and characters," Dan Levy told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. "So obviously, when you are playing a little more attention to fan expectation, of course we are going to ramp up the clothes. Of course we are going to, you know, give the people what they want."

The conversation about clothes on Schitt's Creek begins and ends with Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara) — the much-adored matriarch of the family whose outré outfits have birthed a thousand tributes. In the first episode, Moira wore an elaborate thing on her head that almost looked like an homage to the singer Sia, and O'Hara said they were just getting started. "We were trying to top ourselves every day," she told reporters during the show's panel presentation, adding that she kept a few wigs, including that unforgettable pink one.

But the best is yet to come. Levy, who said he was "hopeful" that he'll find a way to write for the characters after Season 6, teased that the getups they've assembled are even more fabulous than that breathtaking premiere ensemble Moira wore in Season 5.

"I will say that my favorite look of all time in our entire series takes place this season. I cannot say much more about it because it would be giving something away. But it is extraordinary. We worked on it for quite some time. I think people's surprise at seeing it will pay off."

Schitt's Creek airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Pop TV.

Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek Photo: Pop TV

