Save Hundreds on These Unlocked Samsung Phones for Prime Day

Samsung

Sometimes, there are just too many deals, and Amazon's Prime Day event is one of those times. There's simply too much stuff on sale--and too many electronic devices in particular--to keep track of it all. But here's one deal that anybody who uses a phone may want to at least glance at: major discounts on unlocked Samsung Galaxy phones, including the full Galaxy S23 lineup and Galaxy Z Flip devices.

For those who don't know about these things, an unlocked phone is one you pay outright to have and use for whatever purpose you want, without being tied to any service contract with any provider. So you can use it with any network you want, or without one at all.

The savings on these devices are massive--on the top-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB, you'll save $400. That's also the top-end discount, but every Samsung Galaxy S23 model carries a discount of at least $200. For high-end phones like these, it's a solid deal.

Amazon's Prime Day event has a ton of other savings to offer on just about every kind of thing Amazon sells. The annual sale is right up there with Black Friday in terms of its impact--to such a degree that Best Buy has branded its competing sale Black Friday in July. Check out the Prime Day hub below to see what else you can swipe for a steal before this mega-sale comes to a close.

