Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale is on - Here are the Best Deals

Amazon's Prime Day sales event has sparked a bunch of competing sales from other major retailers (like Walmart's), and maybe the biggest of those is Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale, which is live now and runs through Wednesday, July 12. Basically everything is on sale, with massive savings on any kind of electronics device or home appliance you might want or need. We've rounded up some notable deals.

Some of the best deals in this sales event are reserved for paid My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members. These memberships are Best Buy's answer to Prime--both give free shipping on all orders, and the Total membership includes product protection for as long as you're a member and Geek Squad support for any electronics device you have no matter where you bought it. A membership in either tier includes exclusive discounts in sales like this one. If you're a gamer, it's worth noting you can get buy two, get one free Nintendo Switch games with your membership right now.

One of the major highlights of this faux-Black Friday sale is Best Buy's deals on computers, laptops, and peripherals such as monitors and the like. It would be pretty tough to browse this section of the sale and not find something that will catch your eye.

But probably the biggest draw of this and every other major sale from an electronics retailer is the big TVs. Whether you're in the market for a top-of-the-line OLED--they've got OLED models from LG, Sony and Samsung on discount--or you're just trying to grab something cheap, there's a deal in this sale that will work for you.

Even if you purchase a fancy new TV with a gorgeous OLED display, it's a good idea to enhance your audio experience by picking up a soundbar or speaker system. Thankfully, Best Buy has plenty of great deals from popular brands such as Samsung, Sony, and LG.

To round out your home entertainment experience, you're going to need some new movies and shows to watch, right? Well, Best Buy has a staggering number of deals on 4K Blu-rays right now. There are more than 340 discounts up for grabs. Alternatively (or in addition), Amazon Prime members can save big on streaming channels on Prime Video.

So, to address the elephant in the room: yes, this is Black Friday on a Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. But considering Prime Day lasts two days, including one that isn't a prime number, I guess we just have to let these things slide--fortunately, it's not that hard to do when we're saving this much money.

