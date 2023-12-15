Save Big on Percy Jackson Novels Ahead of Disney+ Series Premiere

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson and the Olympians novels have been staples of young adult fantasy for nearly two decades now, and after a pair of movie adaptations in the early 2010, Disney is now trying again with a streaming series that premieres December 20 on Disney+ and Hulu. But you don't have to wait years and years to see Percy's story play out on the small screen, because you can grab the books the series is based on for cheap on Amazon right now.

You'll need to make sure you click on the coupon checkbox on the listing page before buying--With the coupon, the paperback set will come in around $27. The hardcover set was available for $43, but it sold out today. So if you're interested in grabbing the box set as a Christmas gift, we'd recommend picking it up as soon as possible. This deal will likely disappear on Sunday, December 17.

Each set features all five of the mainline Percy Jackson novels--the standalone sixth book, which only just came out in September, hasn't been given the box set treatment yet, but its hardcover edition is also slightly marked down to $15.

On top of the original novel series, there are graphic novel versions of each of the five mainline books. Considering that these books are predominantly concerned with Greek mythology, the graphic novel versions feature tons of rather gorgeous visuals. Even if you know the story, these graphic novel editions will give you a whole new way of looking at this series.

More Rick Riordan box sets

Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan is quite prolific, with a bunch of other fantasy series under his belt that you should give a shot if you're a Percy Jackson fan. Fortunately, we've got many Rick Riordan box sets available and one sale. Each of these box sets also have additional discounts earned by clicking the coupon checkbox below the price. Check them out below.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.