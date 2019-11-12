It's time for Will Ferrell to collect his five-timer jacket on Saturday Night Live. The former regular cast member will return to host SNL on Saturday, Nov. 23, filling in one of the many blanks that still exist on the Season 45 schedule. Ferrell will be joined by musical guest King Princess.

Ferrell was a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1995-2002. He subsequently returned to host the sketch comedy series in 2005, 2009, 2012, and most recently in 2018. He has popularized some of the show's most memorable impressions, including Alex Trebek, James Lipton, George W. Bush, Al Gore, and even Janet Reno.

Ferrell's episode will immediately follow the hosting debut of Harry Styles, who will also serve as musical guest for Nov. 16's episode. The only other confirmed host still to come this season is Eddie Murphy, who makes his first return to the SNL stage in 35 years on Dec. 21.

Saturday Night Live airs live at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.