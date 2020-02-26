The investigation at the heart of Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones is going to get much more dire in Chapter 4, according to this sneak peek TV Guide has of the upcoming episode. After Harper (Juliette Lewis) blew up Elsie's (Jordan Alexander) world by telling her that Peter (Ryan Kwanten) isn't actually her father, the young teen is desperate for answers about finding her real parents.

Elsie's need for answers isn't just about finding out who she really is though. As a foster kid, she's got a very limited time before she ages out of being a ward of the state and needs to find people who will take her in before she's out on the streets. She returns to Harper for help to find out where she really came from, but Harper doesn't have what she's looking for. Harper has a list of every person named Elsie in the last 15 to 20 years, and narrowing down which of those people could be the Elsie in front of her is more difficult than expected.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

The question remains, will Harper step it up to help Elsie find her biological family before she's out of a place to live? And will those people be able to solve the mystery of who she really is and why Peter served time for abandoning her as a child when she wasn't his to begin with? So many questions and so little time!

New episodes of Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones premiere Thursdays on Facebook Watch.