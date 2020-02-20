Drag Race is on the move once again. RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars will move from VH1 to Showtime for its upcoming fifth season, TV Guide has learned.

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 will premiere on Showtime Friday, June 5 at 8/7c. This will come one week after the conclusion of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12, which debuts Friday, Feb. 28 and will air entirely on VH1. The fifth season of All-Stars is being heralded as a "special edition" of the reality competition series that ViacomCBS hopes will expand the brand's audience across its networks, which include both Showtime and VH1.

"It's the latest example of how we can leverage our combined portfolio to provide new experiences for our audience," Showtime's president of entertainment Jana Winograde said in a statement. As of now, nothing has been announced regarding which network future seasons of Drag Race or All-Stars will air on.

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars premiered in 2012 on Logo, five years before the franchise moved to VH1 in 2017. Its winners include Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattell, Trinity, and Monét X Change. No word yet on what queens will be competing in All-Stars 5.

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars returns Friday, June 5 at 8/7c on Showtime.