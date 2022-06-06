Roku Express Review 2022

Roku

Pros Cons Costs about $30 Use it to watch Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more Free channels with movies, shows, and live news No 4K streaming available No voice command without mobile app IR remote must point directly at streaming device

What is Roku Express?

If you want to turn your regular flatscreen into a smart TV, the Roku Express makes it easy. This small streaming device connects to any TV with an HDMI port and can be set up in just a few minutes. At $30, the Roku Express is also an affordable way to start streaming Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and your other favorite live and on-demand services.

The Roku Express is one of the more basic streaming models available from the brand, so don't expect a lot of bells and whistles. What you can expect is access to almost every streaming app under the sun. If you already have a subscription to live TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV, you might even be able to use your Roku Express to login to the streamer and replace cable TV. Roku also has its own channel with ad-supported shows and movies, including the entire catalog from the now-defunct Quibi app.

In early 2022, the company announced that it had reached over 60 million users at the end of 2021 -- in other words, Roku devices are more popular than ever. This also means the devices are widely available from most electronics retailers. Read on to learn more about Roku Express pricing, content, and other important details about the streaming device.

Roku Express Pricing

Right now, the Roku Express costs about $30. You can buy one directly from Roku, or turn to another popular retailer. The device is available from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Roku has quite a few models to choose from, so you can compare the Roku Express to the Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Ultra, and more. The company also sells accessories like remotes and soundbars.

Roku Express Features

While there are not as many features with Roku Express as some of the pricier models like the Roku Streaming Stick Plus, the basic Roku model has everything you need to get you started with streaming on your TV. The package comes with a streaming box to attach to your TV and a battery-operated remote control. The Roku Express also comes with the AAA batteries you'll need for the remote.

Design

The Roku Express is just 1.5 x 0.75 x 3 inches, so it'll fit almost anywhere. The streaming box will fit neatly on top of an entertainment center or in one of the shelves -- no need to move your gaming console over to make room. And because the Roku Express is the introductory model, Roku goes out of its way to make it super simple. All you need to get started is a TV with an HDMI input and a home internet connection with a wireless router. Roku Express streams content using Wi-Fi.

Remote

The Roku Express remote uses infrared (IR), not Wi-Fi -- that means you'll need to point it at the Roku box connected to your TV to use it. Unfortunately, this means you can't hide your Roku Express in a cabinet. The remote has a home button, back button, directional keypad and "enter" button. You can also use it to pause your content, rewind, or fast-forward.

The four bottom buttons are shortcuts. These shortcut buttons are labeled with popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ so that you can access the home screens of those services with a single touch. The basic model comes with no voice control. If you download the Roku smartphone app, however, you can find a workaround. The app allows you to use voice commands to complete tasks like finding a specific show or navigating between channels. Roku remotes can't be programmed to work with a TV or cable box, so don't toss your other remote; you'll still need it to power on your TV and change the volume, etc.

Streaming Quality

The Roku Express can stream video up to 1080p with "up-scaling from 720p." So this device will work well with most HD TVs. However, the Roku Express cannot stream in 4K Ultra HD. If you have a newer TV with a big flatscreen, then you might want to look at one of Roku's other models, such as the Roku Ultra, which can handle 4K streaming.

Setup

The setup here is very simple. The Roku Express package comes with the streaming device, adhesive strip, HDMI cable, USB cable, power adapter, and remote. Even the remote batteries are included. Use the adhesive strip to attach the streaming box near your TV where you can see it, making it easier to pair with your IR remote.

Next, plug the HDMI cable from the streaming device into your TV, then connect the USB cable from the device into the power adaptor. Finally, the power adapter should be plugged into a wall outlet or power strip. The device should boot up automatically. Then you can slide the batteries into the remote and follow the onscreen instructions to finalize setup. Just keep in mind that your TV will need an HDMI input, so older TVs may not work with Roku Express.

Content

The Roku device itself doesn't require a monthly subscription. You will, however, have to pay for the on-demand and live TV streaming services you watch on the device. The most popular streaming services -- Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, YouTube TV, and others -- all require a paid subscription before you can log into them on your Roku Express device. If you also have traditional cable, you can use your login credentials to access content from channel apps like ABC, Bravo, TLC, and more.

Aside from the paid subscription services, Roku offers a range of free channels and networks. You can watch live news from ABC, CBS, and NBC, as well as free content from Pluto TV, Peacock, Crackle, and more. The Roku Channel is also available for free, and it includes a revolving lineup of movies, shows, and 24-hour live news. You can check out a complete list of what's available on Roku over at the Roku Channel Store.

Other Features

As new features become available, your Roku Express will update automatically. If you have an Alexa or Google Assistant, the Roku Express will be compatible. And if there's a specific show or movie you want to watch, Roku Express has a universal search function that will give you the cheapest option to watch.

The Roku mobile app also comes with a few helpful features. Aside from using the app for voice commands, you can enable private listening when you're using the app as a remote. Just plug in your headphones (or sync wireless Bluetooth earbuds) and you can hear the Roku content directly in your ears. You can even use the app to search through the content that's available on the different channels.

Our Final Take

If you're just now dipping your toes into the world of streaming, this is a streaming device that will allow you to watch the major streaming services you may already have. The Express Roku is widely available, and at $30, it's a cheap way to stream Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max on your TV.

On the other hand, it is a basic model with bare-bones features, and the streaming quality maxes out at 1080p. So anyone looking for 4K streaming, voice control, and other advanced features might want to check out a higher-end model. Overall, the Roku Express is a great device for people who just want a no-frills way to connect to their favorite on-demand streaming services.