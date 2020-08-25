The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday night with a series of speeches and clips that had everyone talking — including the hosts of late-night TV. Stephen Colbert responded to the first night of the RNC with a live Late Show that dissected the night's biggest developments and roasted the RNC for not introducing a new party platform. Trevor Noah also weighed in on the convention's heavy focus on Trump and critiqued the RNC's roll call.

Take a look at how the late-night TV covered Monday's RNC opening night.





The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Colbert opened by contrasting the Republican Party's convention message to the message the Democrats put forward in their convention last week. "Just like the Democrats, the GOP has given each night of the convention a different theme. I believe the four nights are famine, pestilence, war, and death," Colbert joked. "The Democratic National Convention closed with Joe Biden's warning that we have to overcome a season of darkness. Well, this week, darkness gets its turn at bat."

He went on to roast the RNC for its decision not to introduce a new party platform this year. "Instead of writing a new platform, the RNC is going to stick with its 2016 platform," said Colbert. "Sure, 'cause nothing changed since 2016. We're all excited about Rogue One, doing the mannequin challenge, and I'm broadcasting from a diorama in my … I'm so upset, I can't even say the joke." Summing up his concerns, Colbert said, "So in lieu of a platform, the RNC released a one-page resolution that pledges its undying support for Trump. That's not a political party, that's a cult."

The host also addressed some individual speeches at the event, calling Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's address "Democrat slash fiction." In response to Kimberly Guilfoyle's boisterous speech, Colbert commented, "For the first time in my life, I had to turn down the volume on C-SPAN."





Though Trevor Noah's Daily Show take on the RNC wasn't live, the host still weighed on the GOP's plans for the convention, particularly the emphasis on having Trump and his family members on the speaker list for every single night of the convention.

"If the DNC was all about the people, well, the RNC seems to be about one person: Donald Juiciness Trump," Noah quipped. "The Democratic party had to give everyone a speaking spot because they're trying to appease a bunch of different groups: Black people, Latinos, progressives, disaffected Republicans, fans of ABC shows. The Republican party on the other hand, they only care about appeasing Trump. Because it's his party now. If you don't like it, you can shut the f--- up or join John Kasich in that field."

Noah went on to feature some of the highlights from the RNC's roll call, which he deemed "depressing."

"The DNC at least had a ninja chef posing on a beautiful beach. The most interesting person here looks like he's getting his mugshot taken after being arrested for sweating too much," said Noah.