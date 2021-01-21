Riverdale's KJ Apa Reveals Where Archie Is Heading After Graduation

KJ Apa, Riverdale CW

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Season 5 premiere of Riverdale. Read at your own risk!]

Riverdale is back, and the CW show didn't waste any time getting into the drama. Things picked up almost immediately after where we left off last season with the auteur sending Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang a disturbing video of people dressed like them murdering Principal Honey (Kerr Smith). After turning over the evidence to the FBI, the high school seniors turned their attention to prom.

However, what was supposed to be a fun night of dancing and whimsy turned into an evening of heartbreak when Archie finally told Veronica (Camila Mendes) that he kissed Betty (Lili Reinhart) when they were "fake dating" and the song that Veronica found sitting on his desk had actually been written for her best friend. When Veronica went home to cry to her mother, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) overheard her explain what happened, and considering the former mob boss has been spending his nights acting as a vigilante on the streets of Riverdale, we can say things don't look good for Archie going into Episode 2.

"[Hiram] has definitely got something to say about it," Apa teased to TV Guide about the unavoidable upcoming confrontation between Hiram and Archie. "We do have a funny scene actually between me and Mark where, as you can imagine, Hiram is very unhappy with Archie, and we'll see what happens with that."

We can confirm that Archie will survive that encounter, but that doesn't mean it's great news for our favorite ginger. Apa also revealed where Archie will be heading after graduation, teasing what to expect when Riverdale jumps seven years into the future at the end of Episode 3.

"We find out after graduation that Archie decides to join the military," Apa told us. "He really does believe that he can create some kind of legacy and do something good in the world... He knew in his heart that he had to do something like join the military."

What does this mean for Archie's state of mind when the group will reunite in the future? That remains to be seen. For now, we can say that Varchie fans might have to hold their breath to see these two reunited.

Riverdale continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.