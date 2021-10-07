Join or Sign In
A Sabrina crossover is coming!
Things turned explosive at the end of Riverdale Season 5, with Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) potentially being blown up via a bomb set by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). It was a jaw-dropping cliffhanger but luckily, we'll have a very short wait to find out the fate of Barchie, who also decided to give their relationship a real chance in the bittersweet season finale. Riverdale Season 6 returns on Nov. 16, so we don't have long to figure out what is next for this seemingly cursed town.
Speaking of curses, Season 5 also officially revealed that Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is a witch, and that is going to lead to some very interesting developments in Season 6, including the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina crossover we've all been waiting for. Meanwhile, Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) are trying to put the Serpents back in fighting shape after the Ghoulies burned down Pops. And Veronica (Camila Mendes) will need to figure out what her next chapter will be after Wall Street shunned her for killing her husband. (Seriously, Season 5 was WILD.)
How scathed will Betty and Archie be by this bomb attack? Will Riverdale get the chance to thrive if Hiram Lodge is still at large? Will Cheryl go to the darkside with these witch powers of hers? We have so many questions and so little time to answer them. However, we do have a few ideas of what's coming and have compiled them below. Here is everything we know about Riverdale Season 6 so far.
The crossover no one thought would actually happen is finally taking place on Riverdale! Kiernan Shipka announced via Instagram that her character Sabrina Spellman, from the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, will be heading to Riverdale Season 6 for a witchy crossover. "From Greendale to Riverdale," the actress captioned the epic photo of her sitting on set.
Shipka's Sabrina will arrive in the murder capital of the world in Season 6, Episode 4 to help Cheryl with a spell "that could mean life or death for a beloved member of the Blossom family." It looks like things are getting real witchy over here!
"We've been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since Season 1, so it's thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our Rivervale special event," said showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in a statement. "It's also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds -- I think fans will, too. It's really fun and special."
Of course, Sabrina's ability to show up in Riverdale raises a lot of questions since she uh (spoiler alert) died at the end of Chilling Adventures Season 4, but stranger things have definitely happened on both shows.
Riverdale returns on November 16. Due to the scheduling shifts from the COVID-19 pandemic, Season 6 premieres shortly after the Season 5 finale.
Don't fret, Riverdale fans. Your favorite Riverdale High graduates are all coming back for season 6. That's right, the core four Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), and Jughead Jones are all back along with mainstays like Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), Toni Topaz, Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton), Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner), and Hiram Lodge.
Season 5 also saw the return of Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) to the series after starring in the one-season spin-off, Katy Keene. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa first teased the return of the Pussycats on Instagram in May, writing to his followers, "It's official. #thePussycats are coming back to #Riverdale. ❤️💃🏽⭐️💥🌪🔥👯♀️😺🙀❤️💋🏆." Fans can look forward to seeing their musical return in "Chapter Ninety-One: Return of the Pussycats".
There's still a lot we don't know about Season 6 since we still have to wrap up Season 5, but here's what you can expect in the remaining episodes before November's new season kick-off. As previously mentioned, Riverdale Season 5 juggles mysterious disappearances, aliens, and more, but that is just scratching the surface. If recent interviews and teasers are any indication, the second half of the season will continue to deliver plenty of twists and turns Riverdale fans have come to love.
The return of the Pussycats also brings back the music. Since season 2, every season of the hit series has featured some sort of musical, with the kids usually putting on a musical for Riverdale High or simply singing at their local events. With the return of the Pussycats, Aguirre-Sacasa promises "a full-on musical". He told Decider, "It is one of our most fun, strongest episodes. It's a full-on musical. I love the story that we're telling with Josie and Ashleigh, of course, but I love giving the spotlight also to Asha and Hayley, and Melody and Valerie."
Barchie isn't over yet. Fans may remember Betty and Archie putting their romantic feelings to the side after hooking up for multiple episodes, but Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed in a recent interview that fans shouldn't count out "Barchie" just yet. He shared in an interview with TVLine, "I will add: Betty and Archie's story isn't over yet, and their relationship does deepen, especially as we enter the last stretch of episodes."
Toni Topaz's big moment. While Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz) was on maternity leave for the first few episodes, Aguirre-Sacasa promised her return just in time for the Pussycats episode. Toni is back in plenty of time for our annual musical episode...in fact, she's back in time for our 'Pussycat' episode. And she's performing a musical number with Tabitha Tate and special visitor Alexandra Cabot, which is heavenly," he told TVLine.
Riverdale Seasons 1-4 are streaming now on Netflix.