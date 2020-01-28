Spring is around the corner, which means it is time to start preparing for a Riverdale musical extravaganza! This year the Scooby Gang is taking on Hedwig and the Angry Inch, but it's not going to be like the previous two musical episodes. Staying true to the spirit of Hedwig, this year's production is a bit of rebellion.

After being scarred by his last two musical endeavors, Kevin (Casey Cott) decides to put on a variety show at Riverdale High, but Principal Honey (Kerr Smith) refuses to let Kevin do a song from Hedwig. So Kevin decides to convince all of his friends to join the show with a song from the musical, turning the variety show into a musical coup! We love to see it.

The inspiration for this year's musical came from Riverdale showrunner and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa finding out that Hedwig composer Stephen Trask was a fan of the teen melodrama.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

"Musical episodes have become a yearly tradition on Riverdale, but this year, we wanted to try something different," Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement, "When we heard that Stephen Trask was a fan of Riverdale, we thought — is there a way we can do Hedwig and still have it tie into the stories we're telling? Doing a deep dive, we figured out a cool way to use classic songs like 'Wicked Little Town' and 'Midnight Radio' that made total sense and are just amazing and iconic."

The news gets better. Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that Hedgwig is actually Cole Sprouse's favorite musical. So that means Jughead has to sing again, right?! Let's hope he gets "Wicked Little Town," because we don't know if we could handle a Sprouse rendition of "The Origin of Love."

The musical episode will air Wednesday, April 8 at 8/7 on The CW.