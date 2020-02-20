Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are bringing the heat and fireworks in the first full official trailer for Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere. The eight-episode miniseries, premiering March 18, is an adaptation of the acclaimed novel by writer Celeste Ng.

Ng told reporters at an exclusive event this week that the story of Little Fires Everywhere is meant to probe the sometimes explosive issues of race, class, and ideas of what a "good" mother really is. Based on her own experiences growing up in the supposedly progressive community of Shaker Heights, Ohio, in the late 1990s, the story that propels the series probes assumptions and challenges people to examine their own beliefs.

"Part of what this book is about is recognizing that everybody has blind spots," Ng said. It also digs into tough questions like, "How much have we actually changed?"

In the series, tensions reach a boiling point as Elena Richardson (Witherspoon), a traditional housewife, rents out a home in her quiet neighborhood to the enigmatic Mia Warren (Washington) and her teenage daughter, Pearl (Lexi Underwood). But flames, metaphorical and literal, start to erupt as Elena enacts her privilege and Mia finds that a secret she's tried to keep buried catches up with her no matter how much she runs.

"I know about your secret," Elena says at one point in the footage, prompting Mia to reply, "Are you threatening me?"

As the trailer shows, both women's families become engulfed in their conflict, with their children becoming collateral damage in their all-consuming battle. As showrunner Liz Tigelaar described it, "These kids are trapped in the lives their parents have created for them."

Witherspoon and Washington executive produce the series alongside showrunner Liz Tigelaar, Lauren Neustadter, and Pilar Savone. Joshua Jackson also stars, and Jesse Williams is set to recur.

Little Fires Everywhere premieres Wednesday, March 18 on Hulu.