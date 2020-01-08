Lines are drawn, sides are chosen, and friendships are tested in this exclusive sneak peek of Real Housewives of New Jersey. In the wake of Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub's feud getting physical last week, the women of Jersey are not only fed up with the situation but with each other, and the drama pushes Teresa Giudice to her limit and then way, way past it.

In case you forgot what happened (and really, how could you?), Margaret poured her water all over Danielle's head during a verbal altercation. In response, Danielle dumped out the contents of Margaret's purse, putting some of the items into a lit $675 candle that was hand-painted in Italy. While the women tried to process what had just happened, Danielle escalated the already heated situation, pulling hard on Margaret's hair. (Margaret claimed on Twitter that she "could have been paralyzed" by Danielle's assault. Danielle told People that Margaret is the one who owes her an apology.)

In this exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer and Teresa now find their friendship in jeopardy as a result of their different views on the situation. While Teresa remains firmly on Danielle's side, Jennifer suggests Teresa at least acknowledge to Margaret that Danielle should never have put her hands on her in an attempt to mend Tre and Marge's relationship. But at the mere suggestion of this, Teresa snaps.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

"How dare you tell me I need to f---ing go up to her," Teresa yells at Jennifer in the video above. "She poured water over Danielle's head. To me, that's an embarrassment."

Jennifer responds by saying that since it was just water that Margaret poured on Danielle it's not that big of a deal. Teresa isn't hearing this though, insisting that that it's indefensible for Margaret to pour water on Danielle. She then attempts to prove this point by... throwing her water on Jennifer.

We'd ask if you thought Teresa or Jennifer appreciated the irony of this unique defense of Danielle, but we all know the answer. And to be honest, it's precisely this type of nonsensical, circular reasoning that makes us love these women, so we'd have it no other way.

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)