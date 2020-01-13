Now Playing On Becoming a God in Central Florida's Kirsten Dunst and Théodore Pellerin Play Florida News Story or Fake?

Brace yourselves, Ray Donovan fans. It looks like the Showtime drama series' days might be numbered. During the Television Critics Association's winter press tour on Monday, Gary Levine, the cable network's co-president of entertainment, hinted that the Liev Schreiber-fronted series about a fixer for the Hollywood elite could be coming to a close in the imminent future.

"I think Ray Donovan is nearing the end of its run," Levine told Deadline, noting that a decision about the show is coming in a few weeks. "We always talked about seven or eight seasons. Nothing has been decided yet, but it's fair to say it is nearing the end."

The series follows the eponymous character as he juggles a demanding job, complicated family life and a sketchy past that continually threatens everything he's worked for. Eddie Marson, Pooch Hall, Jon Voight and Kerris Dorsey also star.

Currently in its seventh season, Ray Donovan's season finale is set to air Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8/7c on Showtime.

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan Photo: Jeff Neumann, Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)