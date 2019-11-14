Welcome to Episode 6 of All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast, the TV Guide podcast where we break down the most highly anticipated holiday movies of the year.

SUBSCRIBE NOW: Get All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast on Apple Podcasts

In our latest episode, TV Guide contributor Joal Ryan joins us to break down Lifetime's new holiday movie, Radio Christmas, starring Keshia Knight Pulliam and Michael Xavier.

Stream the full episode right here:

In the film, a Philadelphia-based radio DJ (Knight Pulliam) must relocate to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem. She makes it her mission to uncover the identity of the town's Secret Santa, and along the way meets a handsome local lawyer and his adorable daughter.

Is this the most important movie ever made about podcasting? Is this the Sleepless in Seattle reboot we've been waiting for? Can Lifetime's Winter Storm Megan/Meghan be stopped?!

Listen to today's episode to find out.

For more Christmas movie news, subscribe to All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast so you never miss an episode.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts/Google Play/Spotify/Stitcher/TuneIn

Follow All I Want for Christmas Podcast on Instagram and Twitter to see which holiday movies we're streaming next.

And if you've read this far down the page, you should totally leave All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast glowing reviews on your favorite podcasting app. Happy holidays!