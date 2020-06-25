Psych's Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) are ready for the most anticipated movie of all time — since their last one. The first full trailer for the Psych: The Movie sequel, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, is here, and it's packed with familiar faces, nicknames, at least one dead hand, and possibly some ghosts.

"The stakes are possibly life and death," Shawn says in the trailer. "Which means I need my collection of mustaches in order to snoop around undetected. For Lassie."

It's true — Lassie (Timothy Omundson) is back. Lassie Come Home, which debuts July 15, will find Psych doing another nod to Hitchcock after Lassiter is ambushed on the job and left for dead. The event will bring Shawn and Gus back to their old stomping grounds (including the old Psych office!) in Santa Barbara, where Lassie believes impossible and possibly supernatural things are going down in his recovery clinic.

In addition to Roday, Hill, and Omundson, Lassie Come Home will also star Maggie Lawson as Juliet, Kirsten Nelson as Karen Vick, and Corbin Bernsen as Henry Spencer. Plus, Kurt Fuller will reprise his role as Woody — and is that McNab (Sage Brocklebank) we see in the trailer?

Roday's A Million Little Things co-star Allison Miller will also appear in the movie, as will Hill's old The West Wing co-star Richard Schiff. Lassie Come Home also features Sarah Chalke, Joel McHale, and Kadeem Hardison.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home premieres July 15 on Peacock.