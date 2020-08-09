Psych 2: Lassie Come Home is truly the gift that keeps on giving. A month after the long-awaited — and extremely funny, because the creative minds behind Psych know exactly how to please fans — sequel to the 2017 follow-up movie arrived on Peacock, the blooper reel has been released, and to the surprise of no one, it's very good.

The eight-minute video is a very satisfying behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, proving that the cast clearly had as much fun making it as we had watching it. This blooper reel has everything: James Roday Rodriguez effortlessly delivering absurd one-liners until everyone around him breaks, Timothy Omundson kissing Joel McHale, and Maggie Lawson's uncanny Dulé Hill impression. Maybe the best moments, though, come when Rodriguez and Hill are trying to shoot a scene in a field and some very loud overhead planes continually interrupt. "This feels exceptionally bad," Rodriguez says over the noise. Hill adds, "Was it like this when scouting took place?"

The bloopers also give an idea of just how many hilarious jokes didn't even make it into the movie, like Rodriguez's hyper-specific quip, "He probably didn't even cry at A Different World Season 3, 'Delusions of Daddyhood,'" and another about a "signed headshot of Swedish pop star Robyn." All in all, it's the perfect video for any Psych fan currently missing the gang.

The film finds Shawn (Rodriguez) and Gus (Hill) returning home to Santa Barbara to investigate the strange goings-on at a private hospital facility where Carlton Lassiter, aka "Lassie" (Omundson), is recovering after being shot multiple times and left for dead while working a case, but he's starting to suspect that something isn't quite right at his medical clinic.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home is now streaming on Peacock.