Prime Video Deal: Get 3 Months of BET+ for $3

Just $1/mo. for BET+? Yes, please! Getty Images

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you're a smart consumer of streaming entertainment, you probably took advantage of a few pretty awesome streaming deals during the summer--cheap temporary prices that are all starting to expire, if they haven't already. Fortunately for you, there's always another nice streaming deal to take advantage of so you can get your content fix. This time, it's three months of BET+ for just a 99 cents per month when you sign up using Amazon Prime Video Channels.

There's a catch, of course--in order to make use of this deal, you have to be a Prime Video member. That costs $15 per month or $140 per year for the whole shebang--like free shipping and all that--or just $9 a month if all you want is the streaming video stuff. There's a student discount available as well.

BET+ is a low-key banger of a streaming service. Alongside current dramas like Average Joe and All the Queens' Men is a pretty massive catalog of older stuff from BET's past, as well as classic series from other networks, like Kenan & Kel and All That from Nickelodeon, the Jamie Foxx Show from The WB, and all sorts of stuff from Tyler Perry Studios. For a dollar, you shouldn't have too much trouble finding something awesome that works for you.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.