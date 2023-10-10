Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon's latest shopping holiday, Prime Big Deal Days, is upon us, and we've got a great deal here on a TV box set that'll make any Western fan happy: The Dutton Legacy Collection box set, which includes the first four seasons of Yellowstone and the entire prequel series 1883--plus a set of Dutton Ranch coasters. You can grab this set for only $68, a major markdown from its $112 list price.

Yellowstone, from creator Taylor Sheridan, tells the story of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family's attempts to prevent wealthy developers from taking their massive Montana ranch by any means necessary--it's a Western in modern clothing, full of fun criminal activities and poetic waxing about the life of a cowboy. Basically, it's Montana Game of Thrones, and it's a pulpy blast.

The prequel series 1883 shows how John's ancestors took the Oregon Trail and originally settled the land where the Dutton Ranch sits in the present. History buffs, drama fans, and anybody who ever played the Oregon Trail video game alike will find something to enjoy about 1883.

Prime Big Deal Days is a massive sale, but it's mostly just for Prime members--thus the name. However, this box set deal is available for all shoppers. That said, there are thousands of Prime-exclusive deals up for grabs, so it's not a bad idea to sign up for a one-month membership for $15. If you haven't been a member in the past 12 months, you can get a 30-day free trial.

