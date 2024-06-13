Celebrate Pride & Save 15% Off Books by LGBTQ+ Authors With This Secret Code

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Get ready to celebrate Pride Month in the best way possible — with a fantastic deal at Bookshop.org. This June, Bookshop.org is honoring LGBTQ+ voices by offering select titles by LGBTQ+ authors at a discount using code PRIDE24 at checkout. Whether you're looking for gripping adult fiction, heartwarming children's books, or enlightening biographies, there's something for everyone in this vibrant collection.

Bookshop.org's Pride celebration also features an array of children's books perfect for young readers exploring their gender or sexuality, as well as those growing up with queer parents. You'll find captivating YA novels, inspiring biographies, and more, all thoughtfully curated to reflect and honor the diverse spectrum of LGBTQ+ experiences.

This is an awesome opportunity to snag a new book and support queer voices simultaneously. Check out some of the titles we're most excited about below.

You Exist Too Much by Zaina Arafat

You Exist Too Much follows a Palestinian American bisexual DJ as she navigates a web of love and obsession, moving between New York, the Middle East, and Europe. The narrative, rich in cultural and emotional depth, threads together moments of passion, sorrow, and revelation.

In Tongues by Thomas Grattan

Step into the intoxicating world of Thomas Grattan's In Tongues, where 24-year-old Gordon leaves Minnesota for New York City in 2001, eager for self-discovery. He initially lands a job walking dogs for Manhattan's elite, but his true awakening begins in a West Village gallery. As Gordon's charm and ambition blur the lines between employee, muse, lover, and mentor, his manipulations threaten to unravel the lives around him.

Kissing Girls on Shabbat: A Memoir by Sara Glass

Kissing Girls on Shabbat is a moving memoir by Sara Glass, capturing her personal journey of self-acceptance within Brooklyn's Hasidic community. Torn between her queer identity and the intense expectations of her upbringing, Sara navigates a loveless arranged marriage and the heart-wrenching battle for her children's custody. This powerful narrative is a love letter to her children and a celebration of self-love, offering a look into the ultra-conservative Orthodox Jewish world.

Pink Is For Boys by Robb Pearlman

Pink Is for Boys is an empowering board book that redefines the blue/pink gender binary, showing that colors are for everyone. With vibrant illustrations and a diverse cast of characters, Robb Pearlman's book encourages children to express themselves in every color of the rainbow, whether they love racing cars or unicorns.

Can't Let Her Go by Kianna Alexander

Peaches and Jamie, core members of their Texas friend squad, contemplate turning their friendship into something deeper. Both are thriving in their careers and embracing Austin's "Keep It Weird" vibe, but real-life challenges loom. Jamie's college dreams may take her far from home, while Peaches is juggling business expansion and family obligations after her mother died. Amidst these pressures, they must find their true selves before pursuing a future of lasting love together.

