The Price Is Right is ready to come on down to primetime again this spring. CBS has announced it will air three new celebrity specials of the hit game show series, citing the successes of the show's two primetime specials in December which featured Seth Rogen in one and David Boreanaz with other SEAL Team cast members in the other joining host Drew Carey in the big wheel-spinning fun.

CBS hasn't revealed which celebrities will take part in all the show's pricing puzzles, and the dates for the trio of new specials are also yet to be revealed at this time.

However, the network also touted the viewership of the two prior holiday-themed specials, which aired on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, claiming that they were both ratings winners. According to CBS, the SEAL Team-themed episode, which also welcomed an audience full of active duty military members and veterans, was the most-watched entertainment program of the night, while Seth Rogen's episode was the top broadcast in viewers and all key demographics.

The Price Is Right airs on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on CBS.

