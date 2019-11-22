The cast of SEAL Team, come on down! Iconic daytime game show The Price Is Right is getting a pair of primetime specials next month. The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza will air on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 on CBS, with David Boreanaz and his SEAL Team co-stars on the first night and actor/superproducer Seth Rogen on the second, CBS announced Friday.

On Dec. 22, Boreanaz and additional cast members from CBS' SEAL Team will welcome an audience full of active duty military and veterans to the special primetime show. Boreanaz and cast will play for the charity Headstrong Project, which provides mental health treatment for post-9/11 veterans and their families. And on Dec. 23, Rogen will play on behalf of Hilarity for Charity, the Alzheimer's research and support non-profit founded by him and his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen. He and host Drew Carey will surely joke about the connection between Rogen's famous love of weed and his appearance on the stoner-friendly game show.

Additional The Price Is Right primetime specials will be broadcast during 2020. Details will be announced at a later date.

The Price Is Right regularly airs weekday mornings at 11/10c on CBS.

