Preorder Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Steelbook Blu-rays Before they sell out

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is dominating the box office, and it won't be long before it dominates the streaming and physical media charts, too. And for good reason: the second Spider-Verse film has won raves reviews from pretty much everyone for its stunning and incredible visuals and emotionally impactful story.

As is usually the case for big releases like this one, there are several retailer-exclusive versions of the 4K and Blu-ray home releases that will likely sell out eventually--so if you want to make sure you nab one of those Best Buy-exclusive 4K Blu-ray steelbooks you can preorder it now.

That steelbook includes a 4K disc, a standard Blu-ray disc, a digital copy code, and exclusive cover art to go on the steelbook case. Best Buy also has the following editions:

Walmart, meanwhile has its own exclusive steelbook edition of the standard Blu-ray release of the film, which also includes a DVD and digital copy, as well as another awesome exclusive cover.

And we're still not done yet. Target has its own exclusive version of the Blu-ray of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, though this one doesn't have any special packaging. Instead, Target's exclusive is that the Blu-ray will include six collectible character cards.

Across the Spider-Verse doesn't yet have a home video release date, but a streaming release will likely happen in July, with these physical media releases to come some time after that.