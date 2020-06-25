Pose is, sadly, not giving us our entire life with Season 3 right now as we all might wish, but the folks over at FX's hit show are giving us the next best thing: a commercial-free one-hour virtual event.

Hosted by the show's lead, Emmy, Tony, and Grammy winner Billy Porter, "Pose-A-Thon," will feature music and anecdotes from just about everyone on the show, including Porter, Mj Rodriguez, Sandra Bernhard, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Dominique Jackson, as well as executive producers Steven Canals and Janet Mock.

The special event is meant to raise awareness for three notable organizations — GLSEN, Hetrick-Martin Institute, and Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund -- that work to support LGBTQ+ education, social change for sexual and gender minority people of color, and transgender equality through legal services and policy efforts. Said Mock in a statement, Since we've been unable to shoot the show we love, we jumped at the chance to reunite our 'Pose' family and partner with the studio and network to raise spirits and awareness about the plight of LGBTQ+ people of color during such a turbulent time. This Pride month special is a commemoration of our forebears' efforts, a memorial for trans lives lost, and a celebration of the life-saving work of LGBTQ+ organizations."

Pose-a-Thon airs Friday, June 26 at 10/9c on Freeform, and FX on Hulu. Viewers can also tune-in same-day starting at 7:00 p.m. PT at www.poseathon.com.

Pose Season 1 and 2 are on Netflix